Falguni Nayar’s beauty startup, Nyakaa has ranked her to the ranks of the world’s richest. Nayar, who owns about half of Nykaa, is now worth about $6.5 billion as shares of the firm surged as much as 89% when they started trading on November 10. Reportedly, ahe has become India’s wealthiest self-made female billionaire. FSN E-Commerce Ventures, Nykaa’s parent entity, is India’s first woman-led unicorn to hit the stock exchange. Nayar, who formerly led a top Indian investment bank, founded Nykaa in 2012 just months before turning 50. Watch video to know all about the self-made billionaire Falguni Nayar.