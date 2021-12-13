Harnaaz Sandhu was officially named Miss Universe 2021 on December 12, 2021, at Universe Dome in Eilat, Israel. Harnaaz’s win is a historic one as she brings home the title 21 years after Lara Dutta Bhupathi won it in the year 2000. She is the third Indian woman to be crowned Miss Universe. Harnaaz is a model hailing from Chandigarh, where she finished her schooling and college. Watch video to know in detail about the new miss universe 2021 from India Harnaaz Sandhu.