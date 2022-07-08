Former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe was shot in Nara, Japan today. The shooting has sent ripples across the world. Abe continues to be highly critical following the attack and is under intensive care.Shinzo Abe, born in 1954, was the Prime Minister of Japan from 2006 to 2007 and from 2012 to 2020. Shinzo Abe was the longest-serving prime minister of Japan. Before that, five prime ministers couldn’t even complete 16 months in office. He was the youngest post-world-war prime minister of Japan. He had to resign due to a medical condition a year later. Abe shared a good equation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. PM Modi has expressed shock over the news from Japan. Here’s a look at Shinzo Abe, the longest-serving PM of Japan who got shot during an election campaign today.