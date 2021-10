Zee News Editor-in-Chief Sudhir Chaudhary on Thursday (October 21) interacted with two cricketing legends – India’s Mohammad Kaif and Pakistan’s Shoaib Akhtar – on the T20 World Cup India vs Pakistan match to be played on October 24. If Sachin Tendulkar Was Born Today he Would Have Scored 1 Lakh Runs Says Shoaib Akhtar. Watch Exclusive video.