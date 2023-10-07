Home

Why are stadiums empty in world cup, tickets sold out

The Cricket World Cup 2023 kicked off at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Thursday with defending champions England ...

The Cricket World Cup 2023 kicked off at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Thursday with defending champions England facing New Zealand in a repeat of the 2019 final. A lot of excitement surrounded the competition and the organizers were all ready for a full house at the venue. However, the social media was left stunned by the lack of crowd for the tournament opener as barely one fourth of the venue was filled. Users took to social media to post pictures of the empty stands and wondered why the crowd was not present despite massive ticket sales ahead of the Cricket World Cup 2023. #iccworldcup2023 #worldcup2023 #cwc2023

