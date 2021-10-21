According to research rapid weight loss can slow your metabolism, leading to future weight gain, and deprive your body of essential nutrients. What’s more, crash diets can weaken your immune system and increase your risk of dehydration, heart palpitations, and cardiac stress. Manisha Chopra, Nutritionist explains Why crash dieting is bad? How does it harm one’s body. What should be done to lose weight instead of crash dieting to maintain a healthy lifestyle.