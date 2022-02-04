Spotify Loses 4 billion market cap: Popular music streaming platform Spotify lost $4 billion market value this week. This happened after rock singer Neil Young called out Spotify for allowing Joe Rogan to spread misinformation about Covid-19 vaccine on his podcast The Joe Rogan Experience due to which Young removed his music from the platform by Friday. Reportedly, the stocks of Spotify went 12% down and can suffer more loses in coming days as other musicians have also threatened the company to remove their songs. To know that whole matter, watch this video.Also Read - Telegram Update: Telegram Improves Users Experience With New Features, Brings Video Stickers And Improved Message Reactions; Watch