Why Risk of sudden cardiac deaths in winters increases : Heart attack has become one of the most common causes of deaths these days. There are so many factors that leads to acardiac arrest which includes electrical problems in heart, en enlarged heart and abnormal heart rhythms. A latest research shows that there is a huge spike in death rates from sudden cardiac arrest during the harsh weather of winters. Let’s find out the reason behind why the risk of sudden cardiac deaths increase in winters from Dr Rajneesh Kapoor, a leading Cardiologist and Vice Chairman of Interventional Cardiology at Medanta, Gurgaon. Watch video.Also Read - Is New Anti Covid-19 Pill Molnupiravir Safe To Consume? Side-effects And Risks, Explained By Expert