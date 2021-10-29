Why Facebook Changed Its Name to Meta And Will Social Media App Be Called Meta? EXPLAINED :
Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg announced Thursday that the corporate name of the social media platform will change to "Meta," to emphasize its "metaverse" vision. This move has been made as part of a major rebrand. The company said it would better "encompass" what it does, as it broadens its reach beyond social media into areas like virtual reality (VR). Watch video to find out why Facebook changed its corporate name and whether facebook the social media app would also get the name changed.