Why Google is Donating USD 1 Million To Wadhwani Institute for Artificial Intelligence? Watch Video To Know

According to a release, the Wadhwani Institute for Artificial Intelligence will use the $1 million in funding from Google.org to develop AI-powered solutions for the agriculture industry. An autonomous nonprofit organization called the Wadhwani Institute for Artificial Intelligence (Wadhwani AI) creates and distributes AI-based solutions for underserved areas in developing nations. It is presently developing solutions for the healthcare and agricultural sectors. This is to build the world’s first AI-driven project that uses technologies such as natural language processing, computer vision, and machine learning in the agriculture sector. This AI-driven project aims to create solutions that are beneficial for both small-scale farmers and large agribusinesses. These technologies will aid farmers in obtaining rapid, precise, and localized weather reports, crop information, and other information about farming. Watch the video for more details

Written By: Piyush Kumar