Why is Imlie famous ? In an era where people have got a variety of films, web series and dramas to watch, people are still inclined towards watching daily soaps. The exaggerated dramas, twists and turns and all kind of masalas added to the serials is what makes audience watch Indian daily soaps. These days, serial Imlie's is gaining a lot of popularity and is topping TRP lists. Even after completing a total of 349 episodes, the story has not disappointed people and they still love to watch this daily soap because of it's amazing storyline. In this video, we will tell you the reason behind Imlie's extreme popularity among Indian audience. Watch video to find out.