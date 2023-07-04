Home

Khalistani Attack: Why Indian consulate set on fire? is it revenge of killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh

“The U.S. strongly condemns the reported vandalism and attempted arson against the Indian Consulate in San Francisco on Saturday.

San Francisco (US), July 4 : A group of Khalistan radicals on July 2 set Indian Consulate on fire in San Francisco, US. Fire has been doused by the San Francisco Fire Department, no major damages have been reported. A Khalistani poster was spotted with the names of Indian Envoy Taranjit Sandhu, Consular General TV Nagendra Prasad on it. They have been accusing Indian diplomats of being involved in killing of Khalistan Tiger Force chief Hardeep Singh Nijjar. The US Department of State has strongly condemned the act of violence in San Francisco. “The U.S. strongly condemns the reported vandalism and attempted arson against the Indian Consulate in San Francisco on Saturday. Vandalism or violence against diplomatic facilities or foreign diplomats in the U.S. is a criminal offense,” Matthew Miller, Spokesperson, US State Department, said in a tweet.

