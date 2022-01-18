Why Is Dolo 650 Most Preferred Tablets Of All : The scary Omicron variant has led a lot of people suffer with with fever, cough, cold, headache, body pain and throat infection. And for that people are resorting to Dolo 650. Dolo 650 has become an important part of our lives ever since we entered into the third wave of the pandemic. It has become he most preferred and a go to pill for people. Be it Covid-19 symptoms, or the side effects of vaccination, body aches or menstrual cramps, Dolo 650 has become a savior for people. Watch this video to know the reason behind.Also Read - Recovered From Omicron? 5 Long Covid-19 Symptoms You Should Watch Out For