Vodafone Idea to owned by Government? Telecom Operator Vodafone Idea will be providing 35.8 percent of it’s stakes to the Government as a result of interest dues liability that the Telco was supposed to pay to the Government. Vi has agreed to converting Rs.16,000 dues which will amount to 35.8 percent stakes in the company. Watch video to know if the telecom provider will be soon owned by the Government.Also Read - Massive Price Drop In Apple's iPhone 12 And iPhone 12 Mini In India; Checkout Details Here