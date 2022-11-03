You have always heard that sitting in sun is compulsory for good health during winter. As the sun is the best source of vitamin D, it provides a number of health benefits. It is not recommended to sit in the sun for too long as the sun also emits UV rays that are harmful to skin and health, but we should spend at least 2 hours every morning in sun during winter for good health. Watch this video to know about the health benefits of sitting in the sun.

