Why KKR played gamble by buying Mitchell Starc in ₹24.75 crore?

Pat Cummins had set the record for being the most expensive player in the history of the Indian Premier League when Sunrisers Hyderabad had shelled out a whopping ₹20.5 crore for the Australia captain at the IPL auction 2024 in Dubai. But little did Cummins know that his accomplishment would barely last an hour as he was beaten by none other than his Australia teammate Mitchell Starc. The left-arm quick, who was expected to break the bank, lived up to the hype, going for a gobsmacking ₹24.75 crore to Kolkata Knight Riders. This marks Starc’s second stint with the two-time IPL champions after he had represented them back in 2015.

Starc was always expected to be one of the biggest and most eye-catching buys. Starc had apparently received offers from as many as five franchises the moment he put his name into the auction process. And given the madness that transpired inside Dubai’s Coca-Cola arena, it was little surprise why? Starc’s name, when announced by auctioneer Mallika Sagar, brought out a collective gasp and some hooting from the crowd, and boy, wasn’t that reaction a sign of things to come? Starc, base price of ₹2 crore, was immediately targetted by Mumbai Indians, after which Delhi Capitals joined the race. A Delhi vs Mumbai bidding war unfolded before DC withdrew when the mark reached ₹9.4 crore.

