Father of the nation, Mahatma Gandhi is regarded as the tallest leader of India’s independence movement and was a pioneer of the philosophy of ahimsa (non-violence). Well, did you know, every year, on October 2, which is the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, is also observed as the International Day of Non-Violence by the United Nations (UN).

It was in January 2004 when the Iranian Noble Laureate Shirin Ebadi had proposed the idea of the International Day of Non-Violence. The idea attracted the attention of many Congress leaders and they called upon the UN in 2007 to adopt it. The then India's Minister of State for External Affairs, Mr. Anand Sharma introduced the resolution in the General Assembly on behalf of 140 co-sponsors.

Thereby, International Day of Non-Violence (October 2) was first observed in 2007 when the UN General Assembly passed a resolution to give the message of non-violence. Be it civil rights or social reforms, Gandhi has been an inspiration for non-violent movements across the world. The International Day of Non-Violence aims to spread awareness about the philosophy and strategy of non-violence through education and public awareness. Mahatma Gandhi led the Dandi Salt March and the Quit India Movement in 1930 and 1942, respectively and was also vocal about eliminating the age-old practice of untouchability, caste discrimination and women oppression. Gandhiji also left behind a plethora of teachings and philosophy that still inspires people from all age groups.