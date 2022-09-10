India has more than a hundred national parks, covering over 15,600 square miles of protected land. As per the last available census (2014) by WII, India is home to 2,226 tigers, 70 per cent of which reside within tiger reserves. If you are fond of wildlife, then add these sensational wildlife destinations in India to your bucket list. Nagarahole National Park, Kaziranga National Park, Keoladeo National Park, Satpura National Park to Mahatma Gandhi Marine National Park, know the best time to visit.