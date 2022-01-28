Can pandemic turn into an endemic ? Recently we saw a huge spike in Covid-19 cases due to the Omicron variant that led to all kinds of curbs and restrictions, thereby creating a scary situation. However, now we are witnessing a slight dip in daily cases which is indeed a positive sign and a sigh of relief for all of us. This also raises a question in our minds that whether we ae entering into an endemic stage of the pandemic? According to experts, Covid-19 will neve be eradicated, rather it will enter into an endemic stage by slowly and gradually becoming much more milder than what it is today. Watch video to find out more.Also Read - What Is Surrogacy? Types Of Surrogacy And How Does It Work? Here's All You Need To Know