“Will give befitting reply to every step taken towards us”: Rajnath Singh

While addressing the National Technology Day celebrations in Delhi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on May 11 said that the nuclear scientists of the country have conveyed to the world that India is a peace-loving country but they will not let the Nalanda University burn again.

