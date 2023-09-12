By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Will Rapido be banned in Karnataka?
Karnataka Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy spoke about banning Rapido-two wheeler taxis in the state and said those who are operating without getting permission would be banned.
