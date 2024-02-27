Home

Video Gallery

Will Scrap Agnipath, Revert To Old Recruitment System If Elected: Congress

Will Scrap Agnipath, Revert To Old Recruitment System If Elected: Congress

Slamming the Central government over the Agnipath military recruitment scheme Congress alleged that "gross injustice" was done to youngsters and ...

Slamming the Central government over the Agnipath military recruitment scheme Congress alleged that “gross injustice” was done to youngsters and demanded that those who had cleared the old recruitment process but were not inducted be immediately given jobs.

Trending Now

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge asserted that it would revert to the old recruitment system if voted to power at the Centre.

You may like to read

He wrote to President Droupadi Murmu, highlighting the “gross injustice” done to the youngsters seeking regular employment in the armed forces due to the “Agnipath” scheme, and urged her to ensure justice for them.

The future of nearly two lakh young men and women has become uncertain due to the scrapping of the regular recruitment process in the armed forces, Kharge said in his letter to the president, who is the supreme commander of the armed forces.

There had been widespread protests in June 2022 after the launch of the Agnipath scheme but since then many youths have already joined the armed forces as Agniveers.

He further mentioned that There are many well-known issues with the Agnipath scheme.

Furthermore, the scheme is discriminatory among our jawans by creating parallel cadres of soldiers who are expected to work on similar tasks, but with very different benefits and prospects.

Tagging Kharge’s letter, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on X: “We are with the military candidates, who are full of patriotism and bravery, in the fight for justice.”

The Union Cabinet on 14th June 2022 approved an attractive recruitment scheme for Indian youth to serve in the Armed Forces called AGNIPATH and the youth selected under this scheme will be known as Agniveers. AGNIPATH allows patriotic and motivated youth to serve in the Armed Forces for a period of four years.

But since then there has been alot of debate about weather Agnipath scheme is actually beneficial or not, do let us in the comment section below.

#agnipath #rahulgandhi #bjp

About Channel:

Your daily dose of videos for the latest and exclusive news from India and the rest of the world. From current affairs, sports, cricket, Bollywood, TV, entertainment, health, business & technology. Stay tuned for happenings around the world powered by India.com.

India.com covers breaking news, latest news, politics, entertainment and sports from India & World.

Subscribe India.com : https://bit.ly/3o7PtHP

Follow us on:-

Download India.com app Link- http://onelink.to/uqwaee

International Users App Link- http://onelink.to/prvyta

Web: http://www.india.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/indiacom/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/indiacom

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/indiadotcom/