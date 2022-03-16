What Is Stealth Omicron? Just when we thought that we have entered into an endemic stage of the Covid-19 pandemic, danger of an another Covid 19 wave in China driven by BA.2 subvariant which is commonly known as Stealth Omicron has created a panic situation globally. The new variant has given rise to Covid cases in Europe and has doubled the cases in China as compared to previous days. Reportedly, the stealth Omicron spreads faster than the original Omicron. This arises a question in our minds that will India see a fourth Covid wave? How dangerous is Stealth Omicron? Watch this video where we have explained what stealth Omicron is, how dangerous it can become, it’s symptoms and risk factors.Also Read - COVID Surge In Asia And Europe; Were We Too Early To Call The Pandemic Endemic?