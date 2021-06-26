Windows 11 Operating System: At a virtual event on Thursday, Microsoft unveiled “the next generation of Windows,” with big changes to the longstanding operating system, including its first name change in six years. Windows 11 features a clean design with rounded corners, pastel shades and a centered Start menu and Taskbar. The new generation of Windows will also be more touch-friendly. According to the company, Android apps will also be coming to Windows 11. In this video we will let you know about the first look of this new operating system. Also Read - Jio's First Smartphone In Collaboration With Google Announced | JioPhone Next: Important Updates