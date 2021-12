Windows 11 Updated : Windows 11 which rolled out a month back is now getting improved features. This latest Windows update is called as Windows 11 Insider Preview 22509.1000. It includes the much needed start Menu improvements which will comprise of new options to change layout for start plus clock and date viewing feature on taskbar. Watch video to know more on this latest update in detail.Also Read - Reports: Micromax May Release New IN Note Pro 1 In Mid-December, Details Inside | Watch Video