Winter Care Tips: How To Keep Yourself Warm And Healthy During Harsh Cold Weather – Watch Video
The harsh cold weather can take a bad toll on our health. So we need to take care of ourselves and our loved ones as well, to stay safe, warm and protected. Here are some tips to stay safe and warm in winters. Watch video.
Health tips: Delhi has been witnessing freezing temperatures that has made it hard for people to step out of their homes. And it’s that time of the year when people need to be extra cautious about their health. The harsh cold weather can take a bad toll on our health. So we need to take care of ourselves and our loved ones as well, to stay safe, warm and protected. In this video we have listed down a few tips that will help you stay warm and healthy during this freezing cold weather. Watch video.
