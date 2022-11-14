Winter Haircare Tips: Want Shiny And Soft Hair In Winters? Eat These Food Items – Watch Video
Winter haircare tips: Do you want your hair to be shiny, silky and smooth in winters? Do include these food items in your diet. Watch video.
Winter Haircare Tips: The winters are almost here. This season can have a harsh effect on our skin and hair as well. The cold wind can impact your hair badly and it can result in brittle and dry hair. But wait ! There are some foods which when included in the diet can result in silky and lustrous hair. These foods will provide correct nutrition to your hair. Watch this video.
Also Read:
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.