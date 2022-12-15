Winter Health Tips: How To Keep Lungs Healthy During The Harsh Cold Weather – Watch Video

How to keep lungs healthy in winters: Limit outdoor exercise if you have asthma, COPD or bronchitis. Do indoor activities like Zumba and aerobics.. secondly never forget to wear a mask whenever you step out of your home. Watch video.

Winter Health Tips: The arrival of winter brings smog wit it. Not just that, but also pollution, respiratory disorders like asthma, pneumonia, cold and cough. The smog and air pollution during winters can affect our over all health. So it’s important to keep your lungs healthy during the harsh cold weather. For that we have mentioned a few tips that will surely help you keep your lungs protected and healthy during cold weather. Watch video.