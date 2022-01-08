Foods to consume during winters to stay warm:
The winter season is at it’s full swing and therefore we need to protect ourselves and our loved ones from the chilly cold whether outside. According to health experts, it is necessary to keep ourselves warm and hydrated during winters. So, in this video we have listed below a few tips that includes warm food, water and exercise to follow in winter in order to protect yourself from the cold whether. Watch video.Also Read - Covid-19 Vaccination: No Painkiller or Paracetamol After Covaxin; Bharat Biotech Also Read - Fitness Tips: Try These Full Body Low Impact HIIT Workout, Beginners Can Try Too | Checkout Video Also Read - Keep Your Kids Healthy And Safe During Winter By Following These Amazing Health Tips, Watch Video