Benefits of eating Amla in winters : The season of winters is in it's full swing and it is really important for us to protect ourselves from the chilly and cold weather outside as it can lead us to various health problems like cough, cold, flu and other issues. According to doctors and heath experts, consuming Amla during cold weather is really helpful as it contains vitamin C and antioxidants hat can help us boost immunity during winters and can also cure indigestion. Watch video to know the health benefits of eating Amla during winters.