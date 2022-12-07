Winter Session 2022: Winter Session of Parliament Will Interact With Trade Marks Bill And Anti-Maritime Piracy Bill- Watch

The winter session of the Parliament will begin on Wednesday. The session will have a total of 17 working days. The BJP-led Central government's agenda for the winter session of Parliament includes 16 new bills. Watch Video to know details

Winter Session 2022: The government’s agenda also includes Anti-Maritime Piracy Bill, 2019, which was introduced in Lok Sabha on December 9, 2019, and was referred to the Standing Committee on External Affairs. The report was presented on February 11 this year. The Anti-Maritime Piracy Bill seeks to enact domestic anti-maritime piracy legislation in line with the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) to provide the necessary legal framework within the country for the prosecution of persons for piracy-related crimes committed on high seas beyond the territorial jurisdiction of India. Earlier on Tuesday, an all-party meeting, chaired by Defence Minister and deputy leader of the Lok Sabha Rajnath Singh, was held on the Parliament premises. Watch video to know full details.

Written by- Ananya