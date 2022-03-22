Winter Sports is no more dominated by men anymore. Now women can also take part in Winter Sports as Jammu and Kashmir government has especially held winter sports for women participants. Women have come from 11 different states who will competing against each other in various winter sports activity. Bhiwani, an athlete who has been coming to Gulmarg for over four years is among the top skiers in the country. Athletes like Bhavani Rachana have become an inspiration for various young athletes out there. The govt of Jammu and Kashmir plans to have more and more female participation in various winter adventure sports. Watch video for more.