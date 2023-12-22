By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
With choppers, Indian Army intensifies operation in Rajouri to hunt down terrorists
In a major terror attack, terrorists ambushed an army convoy in J&K’s Rajouri on Dec 21. Four army personnel were killed in action while three others were injured in the terror attack. The terrorists ambushed two army vehicles carrying troops in Thanamandi, Rajouri.