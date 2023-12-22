Top Trending Videos

  • With choppers, Indian Army intensifies operation in Rajouri to hunt down terrorists

Published: December 22, 2023 6:51 PM IST

By Video Desk

In a major terror attack, terrorists ambushed an army convoy in J&K’s Rajouri on Dec 21. Four army personnel were killed in action while three others were injured in the terror attack. The terrorists ambushed two army vehicles carrying troops in Thanamandi, Rajouri.

