Omicron Scare : With the rising number of covid cases in India, government and health officials are taking all kind of necessary precautions to keep the situation under control. In India, total cases of Omicron variant has risen up to 49 so far and is continuously increasing everyday creating a scary situation. Amid all this threat, people are really concerned about their safety and are even worried about the third wave of Covid-19. Watch this video where Dr. Poonam Sidana, CK Birla hospital gives us a proper insight on the current covid scenario and whether India will witness a third wave of covid-19 or not.