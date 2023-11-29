By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
“Witnessed a miracle…”, says Tunneling expert after rescue at Uttarkashi tunnel
Australian Professor and International Tunneling Expert Arnold Dix while speaking on the successful rescue of all 41 workers on November ...
Australian Professor and International Tunneling Expert Arnold Dix while speaking on the successful rescue of all 41 workers on November 29 said that it was his honour to serve and help out parents to get their children home.