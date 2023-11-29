Top Trending Videos

“Witnessed a miracle…”, says Tunneling expert after rescue at Uttarkashi tunnel

Australian Professor and International Tunneling Expert Arnold Dix while speaking on the successful rescue of all 41 workers on November ...

Updated: November 29, 2023 1:29 PM IST

By Video Desk

Australian Professor and International Tunneling Expert Arnold Dix while speaking on the successful rescue of all 41 workers on November 29 said that it was his honour to serve and help out parents to get their children home.

