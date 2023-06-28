Women Rock Band: Dressed In Sarees, Grooving To Beats, This All-Women Rock Band Is Breaking Style And Gender Barriers – Watch

Top Trending Videos

Formed in 2010, the band ‘Meri Zindagi’ has performed 550 music shows across India. The band has composed over 80 songs. The band’s most distinguishing feature is their attire, sarees. 

Published: June 28, 2023 5:57 PM IST

By Video Desk

Women Rock Band: These women dress in sarees, groove to rocking beats and convey social messages. Meet the all-woman, saree-clad, Lucknow-based mission rock band, ‘Meri Zindagi’. Formed in 2010, the band ‘Meri Zindagi’ has performed 550 music shows across India. The band has composed over 80 songs. The band’s most distinguishing feature is their attire, sarees.

