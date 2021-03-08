Celebrating Jyothirlatha B is the Chief Technology Officer of Godrej Housing Finance this international women’s day. She broke the glass ceiling and all gender stereotypes in the Indian tech industry. Also Read - Women's Day 2021: How Geeta Tandon is Breaking Gender Stereotypes, The Stuntwoman

She is a digital and technology strategist with deep expertise in building and implementing technology solutions.

She has 23+ years of experience in technology in strategizing and executing large digital transformation programs predominantly in Banking and Financial Services domain.

With over two decades of rich experience, she has been conferred with several prestigious awards for her contributions in the field of technology and innovation.

We salute Jyothirlatha B this international women’s day.