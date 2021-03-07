Celebrating Lakshmi Iyer, CIO, Kotak Asset Management Company this international women’s day. Lakshmi broke the glass ceiling in the corporate world and is a top women leader in India today. Also Read - Women's Day 2021: How Pooja Kumari is Breaking Gender Stereotypes, One Cab at a Time!

Lakshmi Iyer heads fixed income and products team at Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Company (KMAMC). She has been with the organisation since the last 20 years.

Lakshmi joined Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Company (KMAMC) in 1999 as a fund manager, she was responsible for credit research, deal execution, managing fund performance across all debt funds and assisting sales in client interaction.

In addition to that, Lakshmi has been a portfolio specialist, and managed product related initiatives such as product pricing and coordination with the funds management and sales team in that role.

Prior to joining Kotak, Lakshmi worked with Credence Analytics Pvt Ltd, as a research analyst where she was tracking corporate bond markets in India and generating research reports. She was also instrumental in conceiving various financial software tools in collaboration with software and technical teams.

Lakshmi holds an MBA degree in finance from Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies. She loves exploring new places for travelling, is a big food lover, and is an ardent movie buff.

We salute Lakshmi Iyer!!