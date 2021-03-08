Celebrating Puja Sethi, Group Editor, Zee Entertainment Enterprises this international women’s day. She broke the glass ceiling and all gender stereotypes in the Indian media industry. Also Read - Women's Day 2021: WhatsApp Forwards, Messages, Quotes, And Inspirational Lines to Share

Puja Sethi, Group Editor at Zee Entertainment Enterprises is a Senior Journalist and Digital Strategist. Puja was India's first Hindi news breakfast show Anchor, 'Subha Savere'.

During her early years she has been also been associated with All India Radio and Doordarshan. She gained immense success when she launched 48 editions of Cityplus across Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Pune in a very short time.

We Salute Puja Sethi this international women’s day.