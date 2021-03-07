Celebrating Urvee Juneja, VP at Genpact and Chapter Lead for Lean In India this international women’s day. She broke the glass ceiling and all gender stereotypes and is a top leader in the corporate world. Also Read - Women's Day 2021: How Priyanka Thorat is Breaking Gender Stereotypes, The Food Delivery Girl

Urvee Juneja is a senior strategy professional with cross-industry experience in Life Sciences, Banking, Technology and Aviation. She has lived and worked in UK and USA for most part of her career with a move to India few years back. Currently, Urvee as VP at Genpact is handling Transitions and Transformations for their Consumer Goods, Retail and Life Sciences vertical.

Additionally, Urvee is the Chapter Lead for Lean In India, a Sheryl Sandberg organization supporting women to achieve their career ambitions. She is extremely passionate about this cause and leaning in has become a way of life for her today.

A mother to 2 young girls, she also trains in Pilates. Her hobbies include travelling around the world and trying different cuisines.

We salute Urvee Juneja this international women’s day!!