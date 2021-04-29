The fourth and biggest phase of COVID-19 vaccination has commenced on May 01, 2021. The vaccination drive will allow a sizable adult population above the age of 18 to get vaccinated at a time when the country is facing the worst crisis since the pandemic began. While, several concerns were raised for women over taking Covid-19 jabs during periods following circulating messages on social media platforms.

What is the claim?

Recently, a post on social media platforms suggested that girls and women should refrain from taking the jab five days before and after the periods as “immunity is very less” during periods.

Can women take the COVID-19 vaccine during their periods?

Vaccines right now, are one of the best preventive tools in fighting the killer virus and may help us tide over the second COVID-19 wave in India. Most importantly, COVID-19 vaccines have been found to be safe in all concerns, and there is no truth to the matter that the vaccines would be harmful to take during your period cycle.

Yes, doctors have issued advisories, asking people to not fall prey to such fake claims.

In fact, the government, through a Press Information Bureau tweeted and appealed to people “to not fall for rumours and get vaccinated”.

“#Fake post circulating on social media claims that women should not take #COVID19Vaccine 5 days before and after their menstrual cycle. Don’t fall for rumours! All people above 18 should get vaccinated after May 1,” the tweet read.

Menstruation doesn’t limit the vaccine’s efficacy!!!!

So all women above 18 years of age, irrespective of their periods, hormonal status, should get vaccinated, apart from pregnant women as currently it’s not recommended in India.