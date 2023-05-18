Home

Video Gallery

Women in Nashik village descend into well to fetch water | Watch

Women in Nashik village descend into well to fetch water | Watch

As the severe water crisis prevailed in the parts of Maharashtra, women in Nashik’s Peint village, descended into a well to fetch water. Locals residing in the area expressed their anger towards the government and demanded the supply of fresh water.

As the severe water crisis prevailed in the parts of Maharashtra, women in Nashik’s Peint village, descended into a well to fetch water. Locals residing in the area expressed their anger towards the government and demanded the supply of fresh water.