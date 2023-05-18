ZEE Sites

Women in Nashik village descend into well to fetch water | Watch

As the severe water crisis prevailed in the parts of Maharashtra, women in Nashik’s Peint village, descended into a well to fetch water. Locals residing in the area expressed their anger towards the government and demanded the supply of fresh water.

Published: May 18, 2023 4:09 PM IST

By Video Desk | Edited by Video Desk

