According to the National Crime Records Bureau’s (NCRB) most recent report, two young girls were sexually assaulted every day in the nation’s capital during the last year. Not only this, Delhi witnessed a significant surge of over 40 percent in crimes against women in 2021, registering 13,982 cases in 2021, compared with 9,782 cases in 2020, the data revealed. Crime against women is not just limited to Delhi, according to the data, a total of 43,414 crimes were reported across all 19 major cities of Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Coimbatore, Delhi City, Ghaziabad, Hyderabad, Indore, Jaipur, Kanpur, Kochi, Kolkata, Kozhikode, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, Patna, Pune and Surat, higher than 35,331 registered in 2020. What is next for India? Are women safe? Should strict laws be implemented? At India.com, we spoke to some women to know about there take on crime against women, how safe they feel in India and what should be done. Watch full video.