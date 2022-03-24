Vidya Balan and Shefali Shah known for making ground-breaking movies will be seen together in Amazon Prime’s Jalsa. It is directed by Suresh Triveni. Suresh also directed Vidya’s Tumhari Sulu. In an interview, on being asked how far Vidya would go to remove a sexist scene in the movie, Vidya said that she would go far if she felt. It would depend on who is in that scene and if the character is sexist. But, if the scene is looking unintentionally sexist, then she would have a problem and she would request the director to relook at it.Also Read - Jalsa Review: Compelling Human Drama With Vidya Balan And Shefali Shah’s Masterclass Acting Without Acting

When asked Shefali how far she would go to urge women to never take a backseat once they are married. "I wouldn't say in career. I genuinely believe that being a homemaker is the toughest job in the world. I would like to request women to not take a backseat from anything they wish to do," says Shefali.