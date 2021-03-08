Celebrating Hajera Ismail a woman butcher from Chennai this international women’s day. She broke the glass ceiling and all gender stereotypes by choosing butchering as a profession. Also Read - International Women’s Day 2021: Dear Men, Here Are 10 Things We Don't Want You to Do

It is easy to accept a woman wearing the apron or a chef's hat, but imagine her holding a a long knife confidently at a meat shop without showing any discomfort at the smell of dried blood or poultry!

Meet Hajera Ismail, a woman butcher who chose this profession to help her family lead a better life.

Born into a family of butchers, Hajera was the first one to hold the knife. She became financially independent, seeing which her sister also learnt butchering and made it her profession.

Women like Hajera are storming the male bastions and inspiring women to choose to challenge the odds.

We salute Hajera Ismail this international women’s day.