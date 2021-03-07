If women cab driver suddenly arrives at your doorstep, isn’t it strange? A woman driving you to the office or at places?? But let me tell you, times have changed and women have broken all stereotypes and they are doing jobs with pride which primarily men did. This international women’s day, we are celebrating these women. Also Read - Buffalo Video: Elephant And His 'Bhens Friend' Are The New Jai-Veeru | Watch Viral Video

Puja Kumari, a 24-year-old Uber Cab driver based out of Delhi, who dreamt of having a bank job while growing up but could not graduate from school due to financial restraints. Kumari decided to take on the wheels and has proven that gender has no role for any job.

Sitting in the driver's seat offers many, like Kumari, the financial independence that most women in their neighbourhood don't enjoy explains Pooja. Though, her initial journey was not a bed of roses but she chose to challenge the world.

In fact, Pooja’s determination did not stop when she drove the medical staffers during the initial days of the pandemic.

Kumari wishes, more women to become independent and not feel odd at any such jobs.

We Salute Pooja Kumari’s courage.