Celebrating Priyanka Thorat, the swiggy delivery girl this international women's day. She broke all gender stereotypes by delivering food packets door-to-door.

Riding a bike to deliver food packets seemed extremely odd to people collecting there orders. But for the 24-year-old Priyanka it is her bread and butter.

Family responsibilities forced Priyanka to take up this odd job. However, each day Priyanka happily gets to her job.

Although, Priyanka witnessed many road blocks when she started out but she overlooked all of them and went ahead to be an independent woman she is.

Today Priyanka, is an inspiration of many such women who want to be independent and not dependent on anyone for money or anything.

With a dream to buy a home, Priyanka choose to challenge through her job as a Delivery Job. We salute her heroism.