Celebrating Yogita Raghuvanshi, India's first women truck driver this international women's day. She broke all gender stereotypes by taking on the truck driver's seat.

A woman truck driver, seems off road right? In the face of difficult circumstances when her husband died in a road accident, Yogita, LLB by degree had to take on the driver's seat. India got it's first women truck driver, Yogita Raghuvanshi 18 years back.

Busting stereotypes, today, Yogita is a role model to many. Although, when she started her journey was not a bed rose. People on the road saw Yogita driving a truck with strange eyes but she held her high and never stopped takes on to the journeys with a smile.

For Yogita, truck driving trucks meant instant wages and support to her children. She recalls, ‘it takes days to complete truck journey but my children supported me through it.’

Yogita, is an inspiration to many such women. She chose to challenge, we salute her!!!