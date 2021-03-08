Women’s Day 2021 Special: Celebrating Geeta Tandon, a stuntwoman, this international women’s day. She broke all gender stereotypes by taking up this dangerous profession. Also Read - Women's Day Special: Pranitha Subhash On Her Struggle & Finally Making It Big

Lights, camera and action, the most glamorous words of the entertainment industry. (Bollywood) Although, behind the glitz and glamour, there are many hidden stories. One such story is of Geeta Tandon. You must have not seen her on screen but seen her. Yes, Geeta tandon, a woman stuntwoman of the Bollywood industry, a face behind many challenging stunts.

Everyone had dreams but for some circumstances change everything. This Gutsy mother, choose to challenge all odds and began performing dangerous stunts to feed her children and be a proud independent woman.

Her is an inspiration to the world, she quotes, “I am feeling like a heroine today. Until now my face was behind other faces, but today the world knows me and it is the proudest moment for me.”

Geeta’s journey has not been a bed of roses, she had her challenges but she requests women to be independent as it gives them the wings to fly.

We salute Geeta’s courage, she chose to challenge.