On Women’s Day, Bollywood actor Esha Deol spoke to India.com on standing her ground. She says that listen to what others have to say but always do what you feel is right. She also talked about her film ‘Ek Duaa‘ which seeks to highlight the negative effects of gender discrimination and openly discuss female feticide. The actor looks forward to producing such meaningful films in the future. Esha had a message for those who want to live their lives in their own way. She believed that it living life on your own terms comes with a lot of respect and responsibility.Also Read - Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan And Aaradhya Glam Up In Red At The Ambani Wedding - See Pics

Watch full interview: Also Read - Rudra Trailer: Ajay Devgn Solves Mysterious Crimes in Most Unconventional Way, Wins Fans Hearts